American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average is $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $145.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

