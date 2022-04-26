American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
