American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American International Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,686,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,546,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.