American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

American Software stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 81,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

