American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,210. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $143,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.