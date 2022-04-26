Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.96. The stock had a trading volume of 819,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.23 and its 200 day moving average is $299.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.