Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $350.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.55.

AMP opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.23 and its 200-day moving average is $299.63. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

