Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ames National by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Ames National by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ames National by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

