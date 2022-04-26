AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q1 guidance at $1.24-$1.28 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.30-$5.42 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.