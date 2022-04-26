Analysts Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Artivion reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AORT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 248,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,090. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.52 million, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

