Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report sales of $487.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

