Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $14.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

BSX opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

