Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.76 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to report sales of $44.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.52 million and the lowest is $43.56 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $182.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $194.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $191.35 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $688.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

