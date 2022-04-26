Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will post $2.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 million. Curis reported sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.90 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $11.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Curis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.