Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

