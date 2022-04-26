Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). FuelCell Energy also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,230,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 4.39.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

