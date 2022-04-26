Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

KNX stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 630,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 971.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

