Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.55 Million

Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $192.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.10 million and the lowest is $192.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $159.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $777.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $792.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $830.00 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $689,314. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $961.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.