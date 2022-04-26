Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
