Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.