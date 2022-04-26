Analysts Anticipate Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $116,827.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

