Analysts Expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,142,000.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 582,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,746. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

