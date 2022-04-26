Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to post $53.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the lowest is $44.61 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $204.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $215.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $234.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.60 million to $240.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 542.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

