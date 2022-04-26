Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $575.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $583.97 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of FN stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

