Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $475.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $470.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $399.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $429.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.73. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

