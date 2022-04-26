Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

