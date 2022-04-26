Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $9.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

MRO opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $19,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

