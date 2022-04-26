Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 99,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,312. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.