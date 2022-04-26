Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of BSRR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

