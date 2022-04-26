Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

TSE AYA opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.50 million and a P/E ratio of 308.15.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

