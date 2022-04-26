Analysts Offer Predictions for Archaea Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million.

LFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of LFG stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

