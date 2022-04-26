Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

NYSE MRO opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

