Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 26th (AEE, AFLYY, AJX, ALGN, AMP, ANGI, APA, ARVN, ASML, ATO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 26th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73).

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $620.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $8.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.50 to $52.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NYSE:APA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.50 to $52.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $85.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($677.42) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 460 ($5.86) to GBX 490 ($6.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.64). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 295 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.95). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $126.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $193.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $215.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $203.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $180.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.33). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $21.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €156.00 ($167.74) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €190.00 ($204.30) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.30 ($22.90) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91).

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$67.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $55.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $13.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €11.70 ($12.58) to €12.20 ($13.12).

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 250 to SEK 260.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($38.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57).

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$48.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $19.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $240.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $275.00 to $245.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $289.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $154.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $33.00 to $10.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $329.00 to $295.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $68.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $71.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 280 to CHF 254.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $295.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $258.00 to $242.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $335.00 to $275.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $325.00 to $295.00.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.10 ($13.01) to €11.70 ($12.58).

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $46.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $303.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $80.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $250.00 to $203.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from GBX 335 ($4.27) to GBX 360 ($4.59).

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $91.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $81.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $91.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $64.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $144.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $74.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96).

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81).

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $373.00 to $382.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $383.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $385.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $384.00 to $393.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $373.00 to $382.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €31.50 ($33.87) to €33.00 ($35.48).

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $240.00 to $160.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $160.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $145.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $89.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $8.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17).

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $54.20. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $46.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $54.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97).

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €19.50 ($20.97) to €16.50 ($17.74).

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €35.50 ($38.17) to €36.80 ($39.57).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58).

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Yourgene Health (OTC:VILGF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.19).

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €13.60 ($14.62) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 222 to SEK 224.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 224 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $221.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $85.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $70.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $110.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $73.33 to $83.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $81.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

