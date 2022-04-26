Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) recently:

4/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/14/2022 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($139.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Puma was given a new €109.00 ($117.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($129.03) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($113.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/11/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/8/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/8/2022 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/15/2022 – Puma was given a new €106.00 ($113.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($107.53) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/3/2022 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/25/2022 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma stock traded down €5.90 ($6.34) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €71.36 ($76.73). 571,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €93.54. Puma Se has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.