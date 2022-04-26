Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY):

4/23/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/14/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 82 to SEK 83.

4/5/2022 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2045 per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

