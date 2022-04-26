Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $118.05

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.80) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

BP stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

