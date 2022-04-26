Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

