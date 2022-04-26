Analysts Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $81.57

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $994,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

