Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $70.55

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.