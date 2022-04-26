Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $70.55

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.55.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of MXL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.