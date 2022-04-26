Analysts Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) PT at €17.75

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.75 ($19.09).

PSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €11.21 ($12.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.69 ($10.42) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($20.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.