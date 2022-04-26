Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Centamin (CEY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centamin (LON: CEY) recently:

4/20/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 97 ($1.24) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Centamin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.38) to GBX 114 ($1.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Centamin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Centamin had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.43) to GBX 108 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 112 ($1.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 91.42 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.62. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

