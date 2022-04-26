Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $262.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $269.00.

3/31/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $258.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,285. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.00 and a 200 day moving average of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

