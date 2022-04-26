Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently:

4/21/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00.

4/13/2022 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/31/2022 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00.

ENPH opened at $157.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

