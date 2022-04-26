Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

4/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($73.67) to GBX 5,730 ($73.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,700 ($85.39).

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,410 ($81.70) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($75.20) to GBX 6,100 ($77.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($72.65) to GBX 6,700 ($85.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($79.28) to GBX 6,460 ($82.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($75.20) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,850 ($61.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,900 ($75.20). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($68.82) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($65.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LON RIO traded down GBX 292 ($3.72) on Monday, reaching GBX 5,372 ($68.47). 3,885,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,843.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,260.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

