Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

4/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($73.67) to GBX 5,730 ($73.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($82.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,700 ($85.39).

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($70.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,410 ($81.70) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($93.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($75.20) to GBX 6,100 ($77.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($72.65) to GBX 6,700 ($85.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($77.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($73.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($79.28) to GBX 6,460 ($82.33). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($75.20) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,850 ($61.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($68.82) to GBX 5,900 ($75.20). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($67.55) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($68.82) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($72.65) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($53.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($65.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 292 ($3.72) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,372 ($68.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.49) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,843.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,260.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($70.02), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($734,190.54).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

