Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SI-BONE (SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – SI-BONE is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/25/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2022 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. "

3/1/2022 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

