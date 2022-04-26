Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SI-BONE (SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/20/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “
- 4/13/2022 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “
- 4/7/2022 – SI-BONE is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “
- 3/25/2022 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “
- 3/4/2022 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “
- 3/1/2022 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.41.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the period.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
