Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/26/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/18/2022 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Vale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.25.

2/28/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $107,884,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

