Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enerplus (NYSE: ERF):

4/18/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

4/15/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

4/14/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.50.

4/13/2022 – Enerplus was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Enerplus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/7/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

3/1/2022 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.20 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.94 to C$16.00.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

