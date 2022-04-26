Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY):

4/22/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €15.20 ($16.34).

4/20/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.50 ($18.82).

4/13/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

4/8/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($15.81) to €15.50 ($16.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.50 ($15.59).

3/23/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.20 ($15.27) to €15.90 ($17.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

