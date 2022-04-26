Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solaris Resources (SLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solaris Resources (TSE: SLS):
- 4/20/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50.
- 4/18/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Solaris Resources is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
SLS opened at C$12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. Solaris Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.
In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.
