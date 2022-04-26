Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solaris Resources (SLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solaris Resources (TSE: SLS):

4/20/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50.

4/18/2022 – Solaris Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Solaris Resources is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

SLS opened at C$12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. Solaris Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

