Analyzing AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Leatt $72.48 million 1.80 $12.57 million $2.04 11.03

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Leatt 17.35% 55.85% 34.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Leatt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Leatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leatt beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor range, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, impact shorts and cooling vests, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet, and hydration bags; casual clothing and caps; hats; and apparels that comprises jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as motor racing cars and other helmeted sports. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through its online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

